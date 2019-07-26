Trooper saves cyclist having heart attack

CENTERVILLE, Ia (CNN Newsource) — A state trooper jumped into action and saved the life of a cyclist who had a heart attack during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).

Cyclists race by, and in the middle of them, is Iowa state patrol trooper Bob Conrad, there to make sure no one gets hurt.

And yesterday, according to Conrad, “it paid off,” he said.

Conrad was directing traffic when a group of riders said someone they had just passed wasn’t doing well.

“So myself and another trooper responded to that area. As we were just climbing into the car, I heard someone say they were doing CPR,” he said.

Luckily, Conrad keeps an AED in his car.

“Started doing the shock with the AED. It gave one shock, continued on with CPR, then it advised for another shock.”

At that point, Conrad said the man still didn’t have a heartbeat.

“After the second shock, before the third shock, it actually picked up a heartbeat.”

The rider, a 62-year-old man from Washington, was then taken to the hospital.

“This morning, they got back to me and said, ‘hey, he’s doing good. He’s going for a couple tests,’ which is great to hear, great news,” he said.

While that was a first for the trooper.

“I’ve had that in my car for years and haven’t had a need for it.”

Conrad said he’s seen bikers who aren’t prepared for RAGBRAI is too common.

“I’m not saying this rider wasn’t. Yesterday’s ride was the longest ride of the week. We’re talking with, around 80 miles,” he said.

It’s one of the reasons you’ll spot him and other law enforcement all along the 427-mile route.

“Sometimes, people think nothing bad can happen to them out here because they’re out here, they’re having a great time,” he said. “It’s still a dangerous place.”

The rider has been identified as 62-year-old Greg Abbey from Washington state.

He’s hospitalized in serious condition.

Meanwhile, trooper Conrad reminds every bicyclist doing the race or just riding their neighborhood — to wear a helmet.