Tropical Storm Ivo spins towards Baja California

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Ivo should weaken gradually in the next couple of days as it moves over the Pacific Ocean parallel to Mexico’s western coast without posing a direct threat to land, forecasters said Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ivo was expected to become a tropical depression Sunday and then a remnant low system that night.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph Friday afternoon and its center was about 410 miles west-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

It was heading to the north-northwest at 10 mph and was forecast to stay well clear of land.

