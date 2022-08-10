BERKELEY (BCN) — A South San Francisco truck driver may face misdemeanor hit-and-run charges following a crash last month into a freeway overpass in Berkeley that caused an estimated $2.1 million in damage, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. Willard Osibin, 63, was allegedly driving a flatbed big-rig loaded with a John Deere excavator when he crashed into the Interstate Highway 80 overpass at Gilman Street on July 20.

The top of the excavator hit the underside of the overpass, CHP Officer David Arias said. Witnesses led the CHP to the company Osibin was driving for, which was Mike O’Brien Specialized Hauling in San Francisco, Arias said.

The company did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment Wednesday morning. Osibin was honest about what happened when the CHP spoke with him and he will be responsible for the damage, Arias said.

Caltrans closed three lanes of Highway 80 for two nights last month to accommodate repairs on the overpass, the agency said.

