Truckee boy buried under avalanche for hours

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — A teen boy was found alive after a roof avalanche buried him in the snow for two hours Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old boy was playing in a snow cave near his house in the Serene Lakes area when the snow slid off the roof and completely buried him.

No one was around to witness the incident, but family members began to look for him when they noticed he didn’t come inside for a few hours.

That’s when the boy’s family called 911.

Firefighters and paramedics from Truckee Fire responded and immediately suspected a roof avalanche.

They began searching through the debris and snow at the bottom of the roof when they felt something. They started quickly digging and and found the boy alive about five feet under the snow.

“We are extremely happy to share this successful rescue because often these don’t turn out as well,” a statement from the Truckee Fire Protection District read. “Don’t let this or other winter hazards get you or your family this winter.”

The fire district is now providing some winter hazards and tips.