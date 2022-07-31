(BCN) — Old Dominion Freight Line has agreed to pay a civil penalty of a total of $1.36 million to Alameda County and other jurisdictions to settle allegations of illegally dumping hazardous waste.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced in a July 27 news release that the trucking company will also implement better hazardous waste compliance procedures as part of the settlement. Old Dominion was investigated for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste in company trash receptacles, unlawful transportation of hazardous waste out of state without proper documentation and without a transporter’s registration, and failure to train employees how to properly manage hazardous waste.

According to O’Malley’s office, the waste included commercial chemical products, paint materials, electronic devices, batteries, ignitable liquids, aerosols, cleaning agents, and other flammable, reactive, toxic and corrosive materials.

“The protection of our community and the environment are top priorities of our office. Illegal disposal, transportation, and mismanagement of hazardous waste by untrained employees pose serious risks to the environment, public health, and worker safety,” O’Malley said.

The investigation and settlement involved 16 district attorneys and one city attorney from around the state. O’Malley’s office said Old Dominion cooperated throughout investigation and developed new policies and training procedures when prosecutors made the company aware of alleged violations.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.