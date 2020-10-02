Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hope Hicks, advisor to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Hicks had traveled with Trump on Air Force Once to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday.
The publication reports there is no indication that Trump has contracted the virus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
