Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus: report

US President Donald Trump poses with former communications director Hope Hicks shortly before making his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn and departing from the White House on March 29, 2018. Trump is visiting Ohio to speak on infrastructure development before heading to Palm Beach, Florida. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hope Hicks, advisor to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.

Hicks had traveled with Trump on Air Force Once to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday.

The publication reports there is no indication that Trump has contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

