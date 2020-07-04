Trump announces creation of new park with statues of ‘greatest Americans to ever live’

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KRON) — President Donald Trump held a 4th of July event at Mt. Rushmore on Friday.

The president covered several topics, focusing much of his attention on protesters who have waged “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history” amid demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

Before ending his speech Friday evening, the president said he is signing an executive order to establish the “National Garden of American Heroes”, which will be a “vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live”.

The proposed list of statues in the National Garden of American Heroes from Trump’s executive order include:

John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.

Trump didn’t elaborate on any further details regarding the park.

