Trump cancels GOP convention in Florida

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press during the renewed briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump is canceling the Florida portion of the GOP Convention in August.

Trump speaking at a White House briefing said most of the convention will be moved online.

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision. “To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said of Jacksonville.

President Trump says he’s canceling the convention in Jacksonville because “it’s not the right time.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 23, 2020

The convention had been moved out of North Carolina to Jacksonsville because the North Carolina Governor would not guarantee the safety of big crowds.

Trump is canceling part of his convention because of the threat posed by the virus while also pushing schools to reopen at the same time. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2020

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24. Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in an alternate form.

Trump said thousands of his supporters and delegates wanted to attend the events in Florida, but “I just felt it was wrong” to attract them to a virus hotspot. Some of them would have faced quarantine requirements when they returned to their home states from the convention.

“We didn’t want to take any chances,” he added.