Trump denounces Roger Goodell over NFL’s reversal on national anthem protests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is denouncing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on his stance over kneeling and player protests.

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Trump’s message comes days after Goodell said the league must do better in the upcoming season and encouraged players to “peacefully protest.”

Goodell said in the video, “I personally protest with you, and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country,” and in speaking for the league said, “We the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Last week, Trump said he wished New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had not apologized for his comments on kneeling for the flag.

Brees soon apologized, first on Instagram and then in a public video over the comments that sparked national backlash in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

