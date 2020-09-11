Trump Jr. on Kenosha shooter charged with killing 2 people: ‘We all do stupid things at 17’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday talked about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with homicide after shooting three people, two fatally, at a protest in Kenosha late last month.

Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest child, discussed the teen’s controversial shooting spree during an interview with “Extra” host Rachel Lindsay.

“If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse, maybe I shouldn’t have been there. I don’t want 17-year-olds running around the street with AR-15s,” Trump Jr. said. “But we all do stupid things at 17.”

The interview has since sparked outrage nationwide after circulating on social media.

“Donald Trump Junior believes that murdering people is something that falls in the category of “we all do stupid things”? one user wrote on Twitter.

“Kyle Rittenhouse did something that goes beyond something stupid! It was illegal.” another wrote.

On the other side of things, there are those who are defending Trump Jr.’s remarks, and even Rittenhouse — claiming it was self defense.

According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 26-year-old Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Gauge Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, and first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha.

He is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting his AR-15-style rifle toward other people in the crowd who were not injured, and with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

