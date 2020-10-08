Trump posts new video from White House lawn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – In a new video posted to Twitter, President Trump spoke from the White House lawn touting coronavirus care for seniors.
Trump credited an unnamed treatment for his hospital discharge, saying he wants seniors to have the same access, but gave no further details on how he plans to make that happen.
He also took shoots at his Democratic rival Joe Biden and China.
Watch the full statement above.
- California man caught on video taking Trump banners
- Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama
- Spare the Air Alert extended in North Bay
- Ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s recalled
- Raiders aim to halt Chiefs streak at Arrowhead