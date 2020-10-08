Trump posts new video from White House lawn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – In a new video posted to Twitter, President Trump spoke from the White House lawn touting coronavirus care for seniors.

Trump credited an unnamed treatment for his hospital discharge, saying he wants seniors to have the same access, but gave no further details on how he plans to make that happen.

He also took shoots at his Democratic rival Joe Biden and China.

