Trump: Protesters are ‘anarchists’ who hate our country

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house and setting fire to vehicles in California and Virginia.

The unrest Saturday and early Sunday stemmed from the weeks of protests over racial injustice and the police treatment of people of color that flared up after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump gave his input on the recent protests, calling protesters “anarchists”.

“The ‘protesters’ are actually anarchists who hate our Country,” the president wrote on Twitter. “The line of innocent ‘mothers’ were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations!”

The “protesters” are actually anarchists who hate our Country. The line of innocent “mothers” were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations! https://t.co/A0IBAzqVoT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Thousands of people gathered in Portland Saturday night after Trump sent federal agents to the city. Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where the agents have been stationed.

A protest that happened in Oakland overnight was to stand in solidarity with the protests happening in Portland, Oregon.

The protest started very peacefully in Downtown Oakland.

Police say around 700 people were marching along the streets carrying signs. The crowd was very diverse.

Things quickly escalated, as some people within the crowd started vandalizing several locations.

Latest News Headlines: