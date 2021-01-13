Trump releases video following impeachment

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump released a statement on YouTube after he was impeached for the second time on Wednesday.

The video was posted to YouTube from The White House account.

The president again condemned the violence that occurred last week at the nation’s Capitol.

“I want to be clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country,” Trump said. “Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.”

The president said there is never a justification for violence no matter what political party you side with.

He said those who engaged in the attacks on the Capitol last week will be brought to justice.

While reports circulate of several upcoming demonstrations planning to be held in the next couple of days, President Trump is reminding everyone to protest peacefully.

“There must be no violence, no law breaking and no vandalism of any kind,” he said.

Trump said he has directed all federal agencies to use all necessary resources to maintain order. He added that “thousands” of National Guard members will arrive to Washington D.C. to ensure a transition can occur safely and without incident.

The president didn’t miss a chance to talk about his relationship with big tech companies in the past couple of days.

Social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have banned Trump from their platforms following the deadly riots.

But President Trump is calling this an “assault on free speech”.

“The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous,” he said. “What is needed now is to listen to one another, not to silence one another.”

You can watch the full video above.