Trump says California ‘going to hell’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In his latest tweetstorm, President Donald Trump on Monday slammed California, New York, and Illinois.

“California is going to hell. Vote Trump!” “New York has gone to hell. Vote Trump!” “Illinois has no place to go. Sad, isn’t it? Vote Trump!”

The governors of all three states have in the past reportedly criticized Trump’s response to COVID-19.

During the Oct. 12 tweetstorm, Trump also slammed Antifa.

“These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now!”)

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, will return to campaigning Monday night at an event in Sanford, Florida.

Over the weekend, Trump said his doctor, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, had met the CDC’s criteria for safely discontinuing isolation, and that he was no longer considered a transmission risk.

The memo followed Trump’s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon on the South Lawn for a Trump address on his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.

