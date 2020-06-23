Live Now
Trump says he wasn’t kidding about slowing down coronavirus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wasn’t kidding when he said he wants fewer coronavirus tests.

At his rally in Tulsa over the weekend, Trump called COVID-19 testing a “double-edged sword” and praised the US for how it has so far responded to the virus.

“When you do more testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” he said. “So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down please.'”

The idea is apparently that less testing means finding less cases. The concern for scientists is that the disease would spread further to more people.

After Trump’s comments, the White House responded saying it was all a joke and the president was kidding.

However the president himself responded Tuesday by saying “I don’t kid.”

