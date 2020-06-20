Live Now
Trump says police should ‘immediately’ make arrests after crowd tears down statue in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump had some advice for Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Friday night.

The president encouraged Mayor Bowser to “immediately” make arrests after the statue of Albert Pike was taken down by a crowd of people in Judiciary Square.

Albert Pike was a Confederate officer.

“The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!” the president tweeted.

