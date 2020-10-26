Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Times Square

Fights broke out in Times Square on Sunday, October 25, as counter protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump rallying in New York City, according to reports from the scene.

This footage, posted by Twitter user @datainput, shows scenes from Sunday’s rally. In the footage, a pro-Trump car parade passes a group of counter protesters near Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan.

The video shows a counter protester stamping on a Thin Blue Line American flag and people surrounding a car with Rudy Giuliani in the passenger seat.

Other footage from @datainput shows people fighting in Times Square near a crowd of people and a heavy police presence.

Storyful has reached out to the New York City Police Department for information about arrests, and is seeking more information about the groups involved. This is a developing story.

