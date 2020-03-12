Trump: US to suspend all travel from Europe amid coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday evening on the coronavirus outbreak.
The president announced several actions the U.S. will take in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Trump said all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days, beginning Friday, March 13.
The UK is not included.
Details to come.
