Trump: US to suspend all travel from Europe amid coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday evening on the coronavirus outbreak.

The president announced several actions the U.S. will take in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Trump said all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days, beginning Friday, March 13.

The UK is not included.

Details to come.

