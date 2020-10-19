Tsunami Warning issued after earthquake hits Alaska coast

Earthquakes

SANT POINT, Alas. (KRON) – A tsunami warning is in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula after a preliminary magnitude hit near Sand Point, Alaska.

According to NWS Bay Area, the tsunami will not impact the coast of the United States.

Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.

