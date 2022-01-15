Tsunami warning issued for the West Coast due to volcanic eruption near Tonga

An image taken by a Japanese weather satellite shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

(BCN) – The National Weather Service on Saturday morning issued a Tsunami Advisory for coastal California including parts of the Bay Area following a large underwater volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands Friday night.

The National Weather Service is reporting peak waves of one to two feet appear possible from the event. The waves caused by the volcano are expected to arrive in California around 7:30 a.m. with peak waves occurring possibly one to two hours later.

The eruption was first reported late Friday night.