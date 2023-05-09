SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Unemployed Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson announced he was “back” in a Twitter video on Tuesday. In the video, posted to his @TuckerCarlson Twitter handle, the recently fired cable news personality announced he would be bringing a version of his long-running, popular Fox News show to Twitter.

After a nearly three-minute video during which he lambasted the news media he admittedly spent 30 years working in, Carlson, who inexplicably refers to himself as “we” throughout the video, singles out Twitter as “the last big” remaining platform that allows free speech.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops,” Carlson said. “Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here and we think that’s a good thing.”

“Starting soon we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he continues. “We’ll be bringing some other things too, which we’ll tell you about,” he adds without elaborating.

He signs off the video by saying “see you soon,” followed by an end card with a call-to-action to “Text Tucker to 44055.”

San Francisco-based Twitter has undergone a series of notable changes since it was acquired by Elon Musk late last year. Recently, the blue verified check marks for media outlets and media figures, like Carlson, went away and were replaced by an $8 monthly subscription system.