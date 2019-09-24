Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

(CNN) – Tuesday is the day when every American is reminded to do their civic duty.

Sept. 24 is National Voter Registration Day.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is set aside to let potential voters know that they can register for upcoming elections.

The unofficial holiday started back in 2012.

According to the National Day Calendar, more than 300,000 Americans registered to vote on that inaugural National Voter Registration Day.

You can register to vote online by clicking here.

