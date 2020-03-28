Turn off your lights tonight for Earth Hour 2020

Turn off your lights tonight!

On Saturday night, millions of people around the world will be left in the dark on purpose.

8:30 p.m. local time is Earth Hour, a time when everyone is encouraged to turn off all lights.

The annual event is organized by the World Wide Fund and started as a way to decrease energy waste.

In 2007, Earth Hour made its debut in Sydney and the movement has grown across the globe.

According to its website, Earth Hour is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, engaging millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories.

