TV host Andy Cohen says he tested positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Talk show host and producer Andy Cohen is among the latest wave of celebrities to announce they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

Cohen, a St. Louis native, revealed the news Friday through his Instagram account.

The 51-year-old was slated to host a special home-edition of Bravo’s hit show “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday. However, those plans have been scrapped for the time being while he focuses on recovery.

Cohen thanked healthcare professional everywhere for their work and urged people to take care of themselves during the pandemic.

