SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter is holding off on the relaunch of the blue checkmark verification system until the social media platform feels more confident it can stop people from impersonating public figures, according to a tweet from Elon Musk.

“Holding off on relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonations,” Musk tweeted. The Tesla CEO who recently acquired Twitter said the company will use different color check mark for organizations than for individuals.

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has made a number of controversial, and at times, seemingly chaotic moves. Since switching the blue checkmark verification system to a subscription service available for $8 a month, the platform has seen an influx of accounts pretending to be celebrities and public figures like LeBron James and Joe Biden.

There have also been mass layoffs followed by reports of widespread resignations. Last week, Twitter announced that blue verification signups would be unavailable following a raft of fake accounts, including a user impersonating Eli Lilly & Co that tweeted that insulin was now free. The company had to post an apology and suffered a significant drop in the market following the tweet.