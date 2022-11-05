NEW YORK (KRON) – Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts.

The update comes after Elon Musk announced the changes earlier this week. According to the update within the Twitter application for iPhone, the changes begin on Saturday. Those who sign up for the subscription service now will qualify for a $7.99 price and earn themselves a blue checkmark.

The update reads, “Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Screenshot of Twitter application update

According to the application update, those who hit subscribe will see half the number of ads, be able to post longer videos and experience a priority ranking on their content.

The update claims that this access will help, “lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.