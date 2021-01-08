Twitter bans Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account from the platform.
Twitter Safety made it official Thursday and explained the reasoning behind the permanent suspension.
Trump’s account was suspended due to the “risk of further incitement or violence”.
Earlier this week, supporters of the president violently attacked the U.S. Capitol and as a result, five people died during the riots.
A day after the riots, Trump posted a video message to Twitter to address his supporters after they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Twitter initially flagged Trump’s tweet, saying “this claim of election fraud is disputed” and disabled replies, retweets or likes “due to a risk of violence.” It later removed the president’s video, along with an additional tweet he sent out shortly after.
Facebook also removed the video, according to Facebook VP Guy Rosen.
