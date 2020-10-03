Twitter: Posts that publicly hope for Trump’s death will be removed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter warned users Friday that it will immediately remove posts that publicly hope for President Donald Trump’s death after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday as a precaution.

After reports circulated that users would be suspended, the Twitter Communications team clarified that tweets would be removed, but it doesn’t mean users would automatically be suspended.

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Moments before heading out, Trump shared a message to the public.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” he said. “I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well.”

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Trump says she is doing “very well”.

Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

