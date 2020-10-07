Twitter removes Trump’s campaign video that included 49ers rookie

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers leaps over Marcus Epps #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers rookie, Brandon Aiyuk, doesn’t have to worry about footage of himself running on President Donald Trump’s campaign video any longer.

The video that had gone viral Monday night on Twitter has been since removed from social media after it violated copyright rules.

Aiyuk’s agent, Ryan Williams told USA Today reporter Josh Peter that he reached out to the social-media company at the request of his client.

Williams tells Peter, “It’s interesting to me that for someone who at one point referred to football players as ‘sons of b**ches,’ him and his campaign sure do like to use football when it’s convenient for them.’’

The footage superimposed Trump’s head on the body of the 49ers’ wide receiver, who scored an incredible touchdown on Sunday.

Aiyuk can be seen leaping over Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps to cap a 38-yard run in the 49ers’ 25-20 home loss.

AIR AIYUK!



Brandon Aiyuk hurdles into the end zone! @THE2ERA



📺: #PHIvsSF on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/8qeyjAHMyI pic.twitter.com/IrBtZu83mU — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2020

The video edited by Trump’s re-election campaign, showed an illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention displaying COVID-19’s structure was superimposed on Epps, implying Trump was hurdling over the coronavirus as easily as Aiyuk and jumped over Epps on his way to score.

The video was published on the same night the President returned to the White House after a three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Latest Headlines: