Twitter says Trump, White House account violated rule against glorifying violence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Words from the president of the United States sent out via Twitter. President Trump tweeted Thursday after several people nationwide protested following the death of George Floyd.

Twitter now says the president and the White House’s official Twitter account have violated its rule against glorifying violence and has affixed a warning label to tweets on both, marking the first time ever that such action has been taken against the accounts.

The tweet has since been flagged, meaning it won’t be removed but will be hidden behind a notice that says:

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the pubic’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Hours after Twitter flagged the tweet from President Trump, the official White House account posted the same message. Twitter then took the same action with that message.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order against social media companies after Twitter fact checked two of his tweets.

