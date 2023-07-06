The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Meta’s new text-based platform Threads has just launched and already the Facebook parent-company is reportedly facing legal action. According to a report in Semafor, Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over Threads.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg included in the report, a lawyer for X Corp, Elon Musk’s parent company for Twitter, states that “Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property.”

The letter was reportedly sent to Zuckerberg by Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro hours after Threads launched. The letter accuses Meta of hiring “dozens of former Twitter employees” in the past year and states that these employees “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets.”

“Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” the letter states.

Semafor cited a Meta source who said Twitter’s claims are baseless.

This is not the first time Meta has been accused of launching platforms similar to competitors in order to maintain market share. Instagram Stories helped the platform shore up its userbase from Snapchat, while Reels has been likened to TikTok.