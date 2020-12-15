Twitter to shut down Periscope apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Twitter announced it will be shutting down Periscope, the live-streaming video app.

Periscope applications will discontinue at the end of March 2021.

“We appreciate all the support, learnings, and broadcasts from our vibrant creator community,” the Periscope Twitter account tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Some personal news: the Periscope app will be going away next year. We’re here to say goodbye. 👋



We appreciate all the support, learnings, and broadcasts from our vibrant creator community. More on our difficult decision to discontinue the app: https://t.co/jZWjDlsRHk (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Kfgvocq31O — Periscope (@PeriscopeCo) December 15, 2020

“The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time,” according to the statement from Twitter.

