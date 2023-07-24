(KRON) — The Twitter rebrand into “X” has begun, and the image of the new logo was projected on the outside of the company’s headquarters on Sunday evening.

However, the projection did not last, the new logo was no longer on the building by Monday morning. The simple X logo replaced the iconic bird logo which was established back in 2006.

Elon Musk announced the company’s after taking over the company last year. Musk recently handed the CEO reigns over to Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC Universal marketing director.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” Yaccarino wrote.

Musk is still facing a half a billion dollar lawsuit from former Twitter employees who allege they did not receive appropriate severance packages from the tech giant.