SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two 2-alarm fires broke out in San Francisco overnight and early this morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

The first fire broke out overnight at 62 Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained at 2:49 a.m., SFFD said.

Bluxome Street fire

The second fire occurred around 4 a.m. at an unoccupied building on Franconia Street in the city’s Bernal Heights neighborhood. Crews remained on scene until the fire was contained with no reports of injuries as of 8:48 a.m., SFFD said.

Franconia Street fire

377 Franconia sustained exterior damage as a result of the fire, SFFD said. Brewster Street is closed to all traffic.

The public is advised to expect traffic delays and allow for additional travel time.