PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were arrested in Pacifica on Wednesday for allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from a local grocery store.

Nalaisia Ward, 20, of San Francisco, and another 17-year-old female San Francisco resident were both arrested after being stopped by Pacifica police for allegedly speeding near Hickey Boulevard and Firecrest Avenue at about 3 p.m., police said in a press release Friday.

During the traffic stop, officers were made aware that the vehicle had allegedly been used in a nearby strong-arm robbery at Fairmont Shopping Center. Police said that an employee was assaulted during the robbery but was uninjured.

KRON On is streaming now

Ward was booked at San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery, while the juvenile suspect was released to a parent after being arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.