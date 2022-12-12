SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money while the second passenger cut up one of the car seats, police said.

The driver gave them cash and the passengers fled the scene. The suspects were identified as Robert Ross III, 26, and Sherry Varela, 34, SRPD said.

Officers were able to locate Varela and arrested her without incident. Officers found Ross riding on a bicycle near Todd Road, police said.

Ross tried to flee the scene as a deputy with a K9 was attempting to stop him. The deputy eventually released the K9 after warning Ross that he would use his dog, police said.

Ross was bit on his arm by the K9 after not complying with the deputy. He was provided medical care and later booked into jail., SRPD said.