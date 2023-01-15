SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for possession of firearms and narcotics following a traffic stop on Friday, according to Santa Rosa police.

At around 1:30 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations in the area of Sonoma Avenue and Farmers Lane. The officer conducted a probable cause search after smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the car, police said.

The officer found a loaded Magnum revolver and a scale which had narcotic residue on it. SRPD Narcotics Detectives initiated a search warrant at the driver’s residence following the search of the car, police said.

At the residence, police located over 3 pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, multiple firearms and equipment and packaging used in narcotic sales. None of the firearms were registered to either occupant of the vehicle, SRPD said.

Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, and Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, were arrested and booked for numerous firearms and narcotics charges.