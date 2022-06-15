MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on Tuesday, June 14 for stealing catalytic converters, among other crimes, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies reported to the Sleepy Hollow area after a witness reported the theft. The caller gave a description of the car, the suspects and the direction they had gone.

The deputy stopped a car matching the description given by the witness. In their investigation, deputies discovered replica firearms, suspected methamphetamine and tools often used in catalytic converter thefts.

The two suspects were arrested for multiple crimes uncovered in the investigation.