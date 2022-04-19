SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men suspected in the 2020 shooting death of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. in front of his San Mateo home that also seriously injured his 2-year-old son were arrested Monday in different states.

John Paasi, 29, was arrested at his home in Charlotte, NC and Isileli Mahe, 30 was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to San Mateo police officials.

Both were arrested on suspicion of homicide and assault with a firearm, police officials said.

The men are suspected of ambushing Muasika Jr. in his driveway on Oct. 30, 2020 on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive.

Muasika Jr. was shot several times and died at the scene and his two-year-old son was shot in the face but survived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at (650) 522-7676.

To make the arrests, San Mateo police worked with their counterparts at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the FBI’s Honolulu Division Criminal Enterprise Squad.