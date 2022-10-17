DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center.

Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The victim said he was assaulted with a firearm, and suspects took his Platinum French Bulldog puppy and “other property”, according to a police press release.

After conducting an investigation and following up with several search warrants, Daly City Police detectives, San Francisco Police’s TAC Unit and officers from San Francisco Police’s Bayview Station arrested Hope Loewyroystonscott of El Cerrito, recovered the puppy, and ultimately returned the dog to its owner. Police also arrested Rasion Jackson of Daly City.

Police said they also recovered multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines while conducting search warrants for the investigation. Both suspects were booked into jail and potentially face numerous felony charges.

Anyone with more information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective McCarthy at RMcCarthy@dalycity.org

