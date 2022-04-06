HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting at a Hayward liquor store last month. Eden Township Division patrol deputies responded to a liquor store on 210 A Street in Hayward on March 5, 2022 after the victim, Gustavo Tavera, 32, was shot in an execution style murder by two armed suspects.

During the course of the investigation, Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez were identified as the shooters. Murder arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects.

Arrest/search warrants were served by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayward Police Department Special Response Units on Tuesday, March 15. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident at Vera’s and Hernandez’s residences in the Hayward area.

Evidence recovered by arresting officers included an array of firearms including AR15s, a shotgun, hunting rifles and handguns. Vera and Hernandez were charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with Tavera’s murder and with weapons violations.

“Juan Vera and Bryan Hernandez have been charged with the execution style murder of Gustavo Tavera on 3/5/22 at a liquor store on the 200 block of A Street in Hayward,” said the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in a post on its Twitter page.

They are currently being held in Santa Rita Jail without bail.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alameda County Service Office’s 24-hour dispatch at (510)667-7721.