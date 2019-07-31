Baby found dead behind Fairfield business, second newborn taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police are investigating after two babies were found behind a business, near a dumpster Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield.

The babies were found behind a business on the 300 block of Pittman Road.

According to Fairfield police, officers were dispatched around 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, they found two newborn babies, one who had already died prior to officers’ arrival.

The other baby is at a nearby hospital and is in “stable” condition.

After finding the infants, police got word about a woman in the area possibly associated with the infants.

Officers later found the woman on Central Place in Fairfield.

She was detained by police and is being treated at the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the babies being left behind the business or whether the woman will face any charges.

This is developing, check back for updates