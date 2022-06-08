SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two Bay Area bars have been ranked among North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2022. Oakland’s Friends and Family came in at No. 33 on the new annual list which is sponsored by Perrier, while San Francisco’s ABV was ranked at No. 39.

Friends and Family, which is located on 25th Street, is described as a “fun-loving and playful white-hued bar furnished with wooden banquets, a grey bartop, rose-hued tables and purple neon lights occasionally lit upon an open-air back patio with a red spray-painted mural viewable thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.”

Friends and Family in Oakland

Friends and Family’s website describes the drinking establishment as “proudly a woman + queer owned business” and has a menu featuring cocktail options that include “mom’s rosy cheeks,” which features vodka, rose, lime and peychauds; a “sophia loren” featuring aperol, bourbon, lemon and rhubarb bitters, and “anouk’s kiss” which features blended rum, fiero, grapefruit, lime, 5 spice and pernod.

Perrier’s list shouts out the house Mescal Margarita and also talks up the food menu as being “perfect for savory snacking.” The bar also makes a monthly donation of proceeds from a “daily affirmation” shot to gender-affirming surgery efforts, “setting the tone for an especially inclusive vibe” according to the best bars list.

ABV in SF

A few spots below Friends and Family is ABV, located in SF’s Mission District backed by the trio of Ryan Fitzgerald, Erik Reichborn-Kjennerud and Todd Smith. Perrier’s list says ABV presents “a casual outlook on delicious cocktails.” ABV’s menu is organized not just by spirit, but by highballs, low ABV cocktails and fortified wines. The bar also features a handful of beers on tap.

ABV also serves food and even has takeout, but according to its website, it no longer deals with delivery apps so you have to order at the restaurant. Decor at the bar is described as “communal tables ensconced in slate hues and a huge black and white mural” that “provides a level of camaraderie.” Perrier’s list also gives ABV props for its “stellar hamburger and other bar bites.”

North America’s best bar

Top honors on the list goes to Attaboy, a New York cocktail bar on the Lower East Side that features cocktail concoctions like “Ross Penicillin” and the “Paper Plane.” For more on North America’s 50 Best Bars, visit the complete list.