CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire is on the scene of two brush fires in Cloverdale, according to a tweet from Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit (Cal Fire LNU).

The blazes were being called the River Fire, according to the tweet. Cal Fire LNU is working with local agencies to extinguish the fires that are close to Cloverdale River Park. At this time this is not a Cal Fire incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.