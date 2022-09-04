GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died in a small plane that went down in Galt, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

A tweet from the fire department states that the plane went down around 9 a.m., near Christensen Rd. and Twin Cities Rd. in Galt. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department told FOX40 that the plane crashed in a body of water on an orchard on private property.

KRON On is streaming now

The sheriff’s office said that the plane was flying before it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that two people were in the plane when it crashed. The sheriff’s office later confirmed that the two people in the plane died.