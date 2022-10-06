(BCN) — Two people died after their car hit a power pole near Fairfield on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Hyundai was traveling south on Mankas Corner Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a power pole just south of Ledgewood Road.

The driver and passenger, both from Fairfield, died. Alcohol is considered a factor in the collision, the CHP said. Mankas Corner Road was shut down as a result while PG&E worked to restore power in the area and the roadway reopened at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600.

