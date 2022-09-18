(KRON) — Disabled trains caused major delays for multiple lines across the Bay Area Rapid Transit system on Sunday. One track has now reopened.

BART stated that two trains on the Oakland side of the track were unable to move. The trains were stuck between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt. One train was close to West Oakland and the other was near 12th Street.

BART shared a map with route alternatives for riders.

Trains were turning back before the Transbay Tube in both directions, and AC Transit is currently offering free transbay bus rides to all BART riders.

Just before noon on Sunday BART tweeted that all riders stuck on board the disabled trains had been transferred to the closest station. At this time BART is preparing to tow both trains out of the way.

As of 12:10 p.m. on track on the Transbay Tube is back in service. The Yellow line between Antioch and SFO and the Blue line between Dublin and Daly City are both moving through the tube. The Green and Red lines are both turning back before the tube, impacting riders traveling from Richmond and Berryessa to Daly City.

As of 1:05 p.m. BART announced that full service had been restored on all lines.

KRON On is streaming now

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.