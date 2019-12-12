Two dogs remain missing after animal transport van stolen in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — After being missing for days, ‘Fable’ the white English bulldog, is now with her new owners.

The rightful owner and the person who had the dog made an arrangement for the return.

But two dogs are still missing and there is a $1,000 reward each for their return.

Someone stole their transport van with dozens of dogs inside while it was parked outside of a hotel in Fremont Sunday night.

It was then found in Oakland Monday morning.

The driver and owner of the transport company Julie Bingham told KRON4 that she is devastated.

“I am the victim,” she said. “I feel so terrible that these puppies are missing, I am going to do everything to find them.”

Jane Mead from Phoenix is the breeder of ‘Unique.’

She sent the bulldog puppy to her son in Maryland as a present in the transport van and is heartbroken the puppy is still missing

“My dog gave birth to this dog, I have known her since she was born and was attached to her,” Mead said. “Not knowing where she is in very distressing.

Mead has nothing bad to say about the transport service company.

“I don’t blame Julie at all,” Mead said. “I blame the person who stole van and sold the dogs.”

Oakland Animal Services has cited Bingham, who has now hired an attorney to clear her name and stop the barrage of death threats.

“It is just appalling, I cannot believe that humans can be so cruel honestly.”

Late Wednesday, Fremont police told KRON4 the brown dog was seen with four men in Berkeley Monday night.

As more time passes, the pressure is on to find the stolen puppies.

“So we just want the dogs returned, no questions asked,” Bingham said. “We just want them home.”