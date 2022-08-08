PETALUMA (BCN) — A collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma Monday morning left both drivers unconscious, police said. Just before 6 a.m., a 35-year-old man in a white Chevrolet Spark was driving east on the highway between Frates Road and Browns Lane.

Police said that he attempted to unlawfully overtake the vehicle in front of him. Upon crossing the double yellow lines, the driver collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction on the highway. The car was a white Toyota Rav 4 being driven by a 50-year-old woman.

Petaluma police and firefighters responded to the collision and asked motorists to avoid the area. They found both drivers unconscious and trapped in their vehicles. Both drivers suffered moderate to severe injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Both drivers are expected to survive.

The vehicles were removed from the highway and the road reopened before 9 a.m.

