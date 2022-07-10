BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is investigating a collision that sent two elderly people to the hospital with injuries, according to a statement from BPD.

Police responded to a collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Addison Street. Two people—aged 74 and 76—were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. Both victims were taken to the hospital with “major injuries.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old woman, stayed at the scene after the collision and is cooperating with authorities. The Berkeley Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating. Martin Luther King Jr. Way was closed for some time on Sunday following the collision, but has since reopened. More details will be shared after the conclusion of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.